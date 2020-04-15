‘Aquaman’ is Big, Loud, and Silly in all the Best Ways – / Film Betanews.fr

(Welcome to The flow of quarantinea new series where the team / Film shares what she has looked at everything, taking its distances social during the pandemic COVID-19.)

The film: Aquaman

Where you can broadcast: HBO Now, HBO Go

The Pitch: James Wan takes Aquamanthe super-hero who talks to fish, and makes a movie of comic book fashion, crazy, crazy and crazy with humor, heart and an impressive building in the world. In addition, the title card is made up of fish.

Why is it essential to view the quarantine: To hell with the super-heroes dark and serious. And forget the approach of the paint-by-numbers of the MCU. Aquaman is a great reminder that it is normal to become a bit silly with these things and have some fun. Also, did I mention that the title card is made up of fish?

In regards to the hollywood blockbusters of comics these days, I embrace it joyfully Aquaman on just about everything that has been published by the film world Marvel. This is not it Aquaman is a better film that goes out of the MCU. No, what makes James Wan“S Aquaman so damn memorable, that is how he is not afraid to be great and weird. Unlike the Marvel movies, which all seem to have the same bland, the color palette of the parking lot of Walmart Aquaman is bright and colorful. And yes, silly.

As a character, Aquaman has always been a joke. Zack Snyder has tried to reverse the situation by creating the DCEU Aquaman, played by Jason Momoaa bro ‘badass smothering beers and says things like,” My man! “The point of view of the Wan on the character some of these traits, but he is also less anxious to make Aquaman “cool” than Snyder. In the hands of Wan, Aquaman for Momoa is kind of a dope. But it’s a dope adorable – it is easy to be seduced by the performance of Momoa.

But beyond Momoa, Aquaman has a whole world at present. After an opening far-fetched in which Nicole Kidman – as a mom of Aquaman – eat a red fish and then fight a bunch of guys with a trident, the film addresses the real meat and potatoes: take Aquaman in Atlantis. It is an alien in this underwater kingdom, and it is in disagreement with his half-brother, king Orm, played by a delicious hammy Patrick Wilson. Orm wants to start a war in the world of the surface, and Aquaman has to stop. And this configuration allows Wan to go wild, creating an Atlantis strange and trippante where people overlap of seahorses and an octopus plays the drums of war. And if that’s not enough, there are also sea monsters Lovecraftiens.

Let’s be clear: I’m not saying Aquaman is a film ” so bad it’s good “. Because this is not bad at all – it is extremely entertaining. But the film is also so light – even when he’s trying to be serious – that it tends to be somewhat light and fluffy. This is exactly the type of distraction you need at this time – one that transports you into another world beneath the waves, where Patrick Wilson cries a lot and Willem Dafoe cash a paycheck.

