Aquaman : Jason Momoa and other actors have suffered a lot while filming the movie

When you see the final result installed in a cinema room comfortable (or not), it’s hard to imagine what tests are passed, the actors and the film crew during the filming. Yet make a movie of over 2 hours is never an easy thing and there is a reason why the full production process usually requires more than two years. And if no special effects, some scenes have less of a hangover, this is not because they have suffered in the shooting, as confirmed by the actor Dolph Lundgrenaka Nereus, the king of Xebel in Aquaman : “It was the first time that I was working in a film that is mostly created by a computer. The only water that I saw was the one I drank between two shots. There was not a drop to see, everything is dry, but looks wet. So, you’re essentially suspended on cables, you have a harness and they pull in about 20 or 30 feet in the air. And you must try to give the impression that you swim when you talk to the other guy, but there is absolutely nothing around, there is only a blue screen”.

Orm in Aquaman.

And this is not done, the difficulty of turning such scenes seem even more realistic when he explains to us : “You need to remember and imagine all of these things. It was a new experience for me. And my hair, they have also been dyed after the fact. The movement in my hair, everything is added by CGI. So when I saw the movie, it was a shock. And the thing is, that, suspended by the harness, you know, that emissions of certain parts of the male anatomy. And the more you are heavy, the more it becomes painful, for the shot of Jason and me to suffer a lot”. Not surprising, given the impressive muscular mass of the two actors. Like what, there are really aspects of the life of actor that we are very far from achieving. This has not prevented Jason Momoa teaser Aquaman 2 and give details on the scenario !