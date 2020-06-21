Aquaman Jason Momoa arrives at Fortnite

The plans for the second chapter of the third season of the franchise of video games Fortnite are, literally, the advertising with the new wave and of an aquatic environment in which you can use the character of Aquaman (and its variant, Arthur Curry) in the style of the actor Jason Momoa .

Now that the game’s map is full of deep waters, Fortnite customize the game experience with different dynamics, artifacts and characters that correspond to this environment. The inclusion of the super-heroes of DC is one of them.

During the first part of the third season, the big addition to the game was the character of Deadpool, that you could only get by completing various challenges in the world of the character.

Get the avatar atlantis follows the same principle. To play in the skin of Aquaman, different challenges that must be completed, of which there was no detail, but you imagine that have to do with our abilities under the water.

The trailer released by Epic Games, it also brings additions as the game promises to his next chapter. In addition to new scenarios and environments, we will see a game with a cute kitten on a motorcycle ultra-reinforced; Julius, an engineer, accompanied by his creations, crazy, and new artifacts like an umbrella that you can improve at will.

Announced originally in 2011 and was published until the year 2017, the video game developed by Epic Games has become a phenomenon and one of the most successful franchise in recent memory. Originally for consoles, Fortnite is now also available in the shops of mobile applications for Android and Apple.

The character of Aquaman, played by Jason Momoa, has made his debut in the Justice League, the movie the unfortunate DC that is already waiting for a callback from the director Zack Snyder. However, later he made his foray into solo with James Wan.