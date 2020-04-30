Aquaman VS Khal Drogo : What is the character of Jason Momoa is the most powerful ?

Jason Momoa is an actor with the physique of a warrior and/or super-hero : that’s why not have not been surprised that he was chosen to portray Khal Drogo, the Dothraki of Game of Thrones, and Aquaman, king of Atlantis, the DCEU ! The star will soon be on the poster for the reboot Dunethe film by Denis Villeneuve, which you can discover the first images here, but then, it will be in the costume of Arthur Curry. And if a crossover epic had placed these two characters iconic one in front of the other, which would have won it in single combat ? This is the result of the match !

Weakness(s)

The two heroes, played by Jason Momoa have they a weakness ? That’s a good question… Khal Drogo not really, except when it shows a sign of fatigue misinterpreted by his warriors Dothrakis, as when he shows compassion or is too ill to ride a horse. Arthur Currydoes not, but it is necessarily less powerful in dry areas.

Weapons

Arthur Curry has a trident with extraordinary powers. This magical artifact enables the ruler of Atlantis to command the waves, creating waves, whirlpools, or water column, but also to control the weather elements or throw a lightning bolt ! Khal Drogo, himself, wields the arakh as a person. This traditional weapon of the warriors dothrakis consists of a blade curved into a crescent shape, and proves to be very dangerous !

Ally.e.s

Khal Drogo can always count on the support of Daenerys Targaryen, Mother of Dragons, a woman being powerful that will go up to pull it out of limbo to bring him back to life… A failure, but all the same, the effort is commendable ! As to Aquamanhe can rely on princess Mera (which will not be may not be in the sequel), and his mother Atlanna, to help conquer the throne of Atlantis (although in the beginning he did not really want to).

Powers

Aquaman is a swimmer super fast that has meaning surdéveloppés and a colossal strength. It also has the incredible power of drinking the beer faster than his shadow ! Khal Drogoto him, there is no ability out of the ordinary, but it has an impressive power and excellent skill in battle.

Winner

The winner of this tournament of champions is Aquaman ! The super-hero that came from the abyss is much more powerful than Khal Drogo, and he masters all the powers of the sea. Unfortunately for him, the warrior Dothraki would be reduced in boiled by his opponent…