Aquivaldo Mosquera fondly Recalls his time as an Americanism

Without doubt the defender colombian Aquivaldo Mosquera it is one of the best defenses that have played on our team during the last years, as the leadership it showed on the pitch has been very difficult to match, to such a degree that it was a key piece to achieve the title of most important that our team has had in its entire history.

However it was not until today that the #3 spoke about what it meant to dress the shirt of the team’s most important of all Mexico:

“It is one of the best experiences in my career, playing in America is touching the sky with your hands,” he said to Fox Sports.

And although of the same form was questioned about his time in Pachuca, the coffee never hesitate to say that there is no comparison in terms of the two teams.

“My best time on the topic of triumphs was in Pachuca, the first two years that I had was where most titles won, but the truth is that in America, it’s a completely different atmosphere for anything that generates play in America, but the truth in those two teams the pass very well,” he added.

Finally Aquivaldo also put an end to all the rumors that pointed to that was not getting along well with your excompañero Angel Reynaclaiming that there were never differences between the two, and took the opportunity to recognize that the ‘Pleititos’ I had a lot of quality football, however, was a player misfit.