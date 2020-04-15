Aquivaldo Mosquera: ‘Play in America is touching the sky with hands’

The former player colombian Aquivaldo Mosquera don’t forget your step-by-Mexico, country where she lived without a doubt his finest moments as a professional, although there is a team to which he has a special affection, the Americaas for him having played in Coapa was something very important in his career.

“It is one of the best experiences in my career, playing in America is touching the sky with your hands”, he pointed out to Fox Sports.

Aquivaldo also recalled that in Pachuca took a step more winner due to the amount of titles he achieved with the Tuzos, so that also expressed affection for the institution hidalguense languages, although it stressed that playing in America was special.

“My best time on the topic of triumphs was in Pachuca, the first two years that I had was where most titles won, but the truth is that in America, it’s a completely different atmosphere for anything that generates play in America, but the truth in those two teams the pass very well,” he added.

Mosquera he wrote his name with golden letters in the history of America, because, thanks to his goal in the Final against Cruz Azul with the one that started the famous comeback in which they won their title Liga MX number 11, and where the colombian considered that they had divine help.

“This is a Final single, that day was awesome, I don’t know where we got much strength to be able to tie that game because if it was complicated and I think there was also a divine help because they also had to make many more goals,” he said.

The coffee also put an end to all the rumors that pointed to that had a bad relationship with your excompañero Angel Reynaclaiming that there were never differences between the two, and recognized that the ‘Pleititos’ had a lot of quality football, however, was a player misfit.

“I actually never take me the wrong with Reyna, for me he was one of the best players that had Mexico at that time because their quality was impressive, just that I was suddenly a bit misplaced in that sense,” he concluded.

