Aquivaldo Mosquera threw poison dart against Angel Reyna

Aquivaldo Mosquera is one of foreigners most well-remembered of the last few years at Club America and although, as he said, not got all the titles that were expected, the colombian took very good memories of the institution.

One of the rumors that arose during the stay of Mosquera in Coapa was an alleged bad relationship with Angel Reyna, which he denied completely.

“I actually never took with me wrong with Reyna. For me, it was of the best players that had Mexico at that time because the quality was awesome, just that I was a little misfit”said Mosquera.

The former defender took the opportunity to disagree with the great amount of foreigners that are forming part of the campuses of the Liga MX because it considers that in the country there is a lot of talent and that this directly affects their development.