Arancha Gonzalez Laya, a Spanish minister to open heart

It was in January. A phone call from Madrid. Barely twenty-four hours after, she announces to her staff: she leaves her position as director of the international trade Centre (ITC). Three days later, she turned from Geneva where she has lived these last fifteen years. Soon 51 years old, Arancha Gonzalez Laya, named Spanish minister of foreign Affairs in the government of the socialist Pedro Sanchez, was expected to be a radical change in his life. But not to be facing the worst health crisis the world has known since the Spanish flu (coming of… the United States).

The pandemic of Covid-19 has already infected more than 188 000 people in her country and killed some 19 500 Spaniards. After the United States and Italy, Spain is the country with the most grief-stricken by the pandemic. Since last Monday, she released little by little with the containment strict that it had imposed to its population for the economy to resume gradually its rights. The head of diplomacy has agreed to share the Time how it supports, in its new function, these difficult moments experienced from the perspective of the government of Madrid.

“We somatise the crisis”

“I saw the crisis as any-the Spanish-e. Behind the figures, there are human situations very painful. Relatives of my family, friends have died of the coronavirus. One cannot evacuate a sense of loss and sadness. We also get to see point and sometimes a ray of hope when friends infected are saved. Whether we like it or not, we somatise the crisis, they personalize it.”

The word that Arancha Gonzalez Laya uses the most these days is “humility” in the face of a virus against which there has not yet been of medicine, of which one does not yet know everything. She confesses: “I feel a real sense of vulnerability. I have however experienced many crises in my various functions, the SARS outbreak of 2003, the outbreak of Ebola in 2014. Even the attacks of September 11, 2001, did not arrive at the height of what the Covid-19 causes on a global scale.” The pandemic is well managed by Madrid? The minister does not seek to give or receive lessons at this stage: “We will create a national commission to evaluate what has worked and what has not. The important thing is to learn from past mistakes.”

“In the emergency”

Every Tuesday, a sense of urgency animates the Council of ministers of the government of Pedro Sanchez in a situation room Spanish version. Everything by video conferencing. “We are in a systemic crisis is very serious, but the drama, for the time being, is that we are in urgency, and that we don’t have the time for a deeper reflection.”

Arancha Gonzalez Laya was in the habit, at the head of the ITC, to establish personal contacts with ministers and heads of government, to advocate the cause of international trade is sustainable at the major summits of the G20 or the world economic Forum in Davos. “The visio-diplomacy is a real learning experience,” she admits.

Obviously, the diplomat-in-chief has quickly adapted to this mode of communication. “Many peers going through the same crisis in their respective countries. It is called all the time to share our empathy. It is very strong.” Two days ago, she chaired a meeting of nine women ministers of foreign Affairs, with a specific focus on the social difficulties of women in the context of the pandemic.

Collective security

As minister of foreign Affairs, its main task is to care for the repatriation of Spanish citizens stranded abroad, to facilitate the logistics and the purchase of materials necessary sanitary and to contribute to international efforts for the response at Covid-19 is really managed in the common interest overall. She is a globalist. She has never believed in the purely national solutions: “We will not be safe with the Covid-19 as long as the world will not be more. I think in particular of our partners in the african and Latin american.”

Those who have known the economist in Geneva describe Arancha Gonzalez Laya as an ambitious person who has made his career his main objective. It required a lot of his staff and told him if he was not up to par. “But it also has a very horizontal leadership, is a person who has a lot envelopes. At a summit on the integration of Africa in Kigali, she is not satisfied with the officialités. It comes down in the street to hear what people have to say of their own situation.”

This passion for history, good food and walks in the swiss mountains, or in the Spanish basque Country, of which she is native, has a straight-talking sincere, which earned him access to many of the dignitaries of this world. In recent days, it has indirectly criticized the words of the Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte for his lack of european solidarity: “We have struck an iceberg unexpected. We are all exposed to the same risk now. We don’t have the time to procrastinate on the tickets of first or second class.”

The Place of Europe

The minister is very attached to Europe. In the Face of the Covid-19, she admits: “there has been a cacophony initial within the EU, but the response is built little by little, more quickly than during the 2008 financial crisis, where divisions were numerous. It must avoid the mistakes of 2008. It was left in the precarious fringe of the population, which is asked what the purpose was Europe. In this sense, the proposal of the european Commission to create an unemployment insurance going in the right direction.”

The manager is however aware of one of the challenges of the post-pandemic: the role of Europe in the world of tomorrow. “Before the Covid-19, it was already a matter of change major geopolitical and rivalry, the sino-american. With the pandemic, these trends will strengthen. Here, Europe must assert itself if it seeks to influence the international scene.”

Sharing

For Arancha Gonzalez Laya, it is necessary to listen to the scientific expertise and policy and share it with others. “The first countries that have overcome the Covid-19 must share their experience with States that confront it now. They must do the same with those who will be at the front tomorrow. That’s solidarity.” After the words of Donald Trump on Spain “decimated”, the minister response of almost biblical: “It is easy to see the speck in the eyes of others, but not the beam in his own eye.” And as expressed by the Europeans at a G7 virtual Thursday, “we must not weaken the WHO, she said, there is a need to strengthen his strike force, even if his power goes beyond the pure recommendations”.

Ex-chief of cabinet of Pascal Lamy when he was the director general of the WTO, Arancha Gonzalez Laya is still young. His career, said a person close to may well not stop there. And continue for a day in Brussels.