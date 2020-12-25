ARCHIE HAS RED HAIR LIKE DAD, IN HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE’S CHRISTMAS CARD

Harry and Meghan Markle sent their Christmas card and you’ll fall in love with Archie’s red hair!

It was the London-based Mayhew Foundation, which deals with animal protection, to unveil the greeting card of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, received along with a donation: ” We are thrilled with the wonderful Christmas greetings from our patron, the Duchess of Sussex, who also made a personal donation, helping dogs, cats, and our community, “the charity said.

So here is the postcard, in which a photo of the family playing in the garden, together with the dog’s Guy and Pula, has been transformed into a painting. We already knew Archie inherited his dad’s hair, but this is the first time they look so good.

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan explained that the original photo was taken by the 39-year-old’s mom, Doria Ragland, at the home in Montecito, California where they moved over the summer.

” The small Christmas tree, hand-made decorations, and other decorations were chosen by Archie. The tree will be replanted after the holidays, ” the spokesperson added.