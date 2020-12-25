CELEBRITIES

ARCHIE HAS RED HAIR LIKE DAD, IN HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE’S CHRISTMAS CARD

Posted on

Harry and Meghan Markle sent their Christmas card and you’ll fall in love with Archie’s red hair!

It was the London-based Mayhew Foundation, which deals with animal protection, to unveil the greeting card of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, received along with a donation: ” We are thrilled with the wonderful Christmas greetings from our patron, the Duchess of Sussex, who also made a personal donation, helping dogs, cats, and our community, “the charity said.

So here is the postcard, in which a photo of the family playing in the garden, together with the dog’s Guy and Pula, has been transformed into a painting. We already knew Archie inherited his dad’s hair, but this is the first time they look so good.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan explained that the original photo was taken by the 39-year-old’s mom, Doria Ragland, at the home in Montecito, California where they moved over the summer.

” The small Christmas tree, hand-made decorations, and other decorations were chosen by Archie. The tree will be replanted after the holidays, ” the spokesperson added.

Related Items:,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

25.0K
CELEBRITIES

Lili Reinhart opens her jacket and dazzles, revealing what’s underneath

8.7K
CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner and the real reason for her breakup with Travis Scott

5.6K
CELEBRITIES

Henry Cavill confesses his training to gain muscle in ‘the Witcher 2’

4.1K
CELEBRITIES

Johnny Depp struggles to find a new project

3.8K
CELEBRITIES

Chrissy Teigen moved away from the networks because of the “hole of pain and depression” in which she is

3.5K
CELEBRITIES

Drake fully supports The Weeknd in his dislike against the Grammys

3.3K
CELEBRITIES

Could a collaboration between Latina Shakira and group BLACKPINK happen?

2.3K
CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry warned about his royal titles

1.8K
Games

GRID COMPUTER Game Latest Version Free Download

1.2K
CELEBRITIES

Jennifer Lawrence’s family farm is the victim of a major fire

To Top