Are Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston still flirting?

They formed one of the most glamorous couples in Hollywood. A true symbol of the 90s.

Indeed, the two actors lived a beautiful love story that lasted 7 years. On July 29, 2000, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston said Yes in a lavish ceremony.

The two lovers passed the ring on their fingers and exchanged their vows in front of a sunset in a beautiful estate worth millions of dollars. To ensure a grand wedding ceremony, the couple would have spent a million dollars!

Among the 200 guests are some of Jennifer Aniston’s comrades in the famous series Friends. In fact, Brad Pitt’s guests and his wife had signed a confidentiality clause.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff had been in control of the traffic. A wedding under high protection of which only one photo has been unveiled!

Five years after sealing their union, the couple split up. Indeed, 2005 was marked by the divorce of the two actors.

Everyone has made a new life since then. The handsome actor has found love again in the arms of Angelina Jolie. But he’s been in the middle of a divorce for four years.

The beautiful actress of Friends on her side married Justin Theroux. They separated after 7 years of relationship, including two and a half years of marriage.

Today the two exes are so single. Are they going to get back together?

Since his divorce from Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt fans have been hoping for only one thing: to see him again with Jennifer Aniston. So as soon as the two actors appear together, the wildest rumors resurface.

We remember their reunion at the 77th Golden Globes, for example. It showed the handsome actor watching his ex-wife’s speech closely.

In August 2020, the two actors announced that they were working on a joint project. In September, they reunite with other actors for a re-reading of a cult comedy “It Heats Up” at Ridgemont High School.

“Hey, Brad. You know I’ve always thought you were very cute. I think you’re so sexy. Don’t you want to come this way? launches the beautiful actress by resuming a cult scene from the film. Fans see this as a little flirtation between the two exes.

Lately, Jennifer Aniston’s followers thought they saw Brad Pitt in one of his Instagram posts. Indeed, they are convinced that he was lying behind her in one of his Stories.

In Touch magazine reports that a source has confirmed that the two exes are dating again. Other tabloids claim that the two actors see each other again.

But neither of the two key stakeholders commented on this. Case to follow!