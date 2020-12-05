ARE LEGGINGS PANTS? KENDALL JENNER’S WINTER LOOKS SAY: “OF COURSE YES”

The leggings can not go out of style. Just when you think we’ve collectively decided to put them on just to go to yoga class, a trendsetter puts them on and they look so blatantly cool again. And that brings us to Kendall Jenner’s latest two Instagram looks.

Let’s call it the winter evolution of leggings, which the supermodel used to calibrate the oversized proportions of a warm fleece sweatshirt and an oversized down jacket.

Considering that the 2020 fashion vibe is all about comfortable and comfortable garments, the good old thermal version leggings are perfect for the freezing winter and are a must-have piece in current times.

Many of us are stuck at home most of the time, leggings are a “heroic” piece in which to lounge around on the sofa, work in smart working, take a lesson in Dad, go shopping, and even a walk to stretch. legs.

If you don’t want to show the B-side like Kendall, you can always pair a nice sweatshirt or oversized sweater that covers your peaches.