Are we going to see a sequel to man of demolition?

The better question is that we really need a sequel to Demolition Man, but this is a stupid question in a time where reboots and sequels have become the norm and the answer would be “of course” to anyone who remembers the original film. I’ve seen the original film, as a lot of people, but the consensus on the fact that it deserves or not a sequel is still unknown because the first film was good for its time and had a lot of action, which was nice, but it was also a kind of movie goofy in some respects. One important thing that Cody Hamman of Joblo wants, is that it would seem that the film has a bit of predictive power, as are a few other films and tv shows have had over the years. People love to capture these signals, since it is a bit strange to see how some things foretold in the movies have a tendency to occur in real life. This time, however, there are notable differences, since Arnold Schwarzenegger did not become president in real life, although he became governor of California. In addition, there has not been a massive earthquake that devastates California to such an extent that cities have had to merge to create a new company, fortunately. The whole thing without contact, which is so prevalent in the film is, however, an unfortunate side effect that some have seen and lived with the coronavirus, so that the predictive nature of the film comes into play as some might think. Over the next decade, however, it is difficult to think that we will do high-fives the air and that we will have sex in VR for fear of contracting disease-adverse. In addition, to grow babies in a lab is not like simply not something that a lot of people would be willing.

Movies that take place in the future are generally very fun, because they tend to predict some of the results in function of the behaviour and trends of the day and how they might develop in the years to come, but they are rarely the money to be used as predictors when it comes to saying how will be the life at a given time in the future. After all, according to many of the films futuristic, we were supposed to have flying cars, highways, suspended, time travel, and various other inventions that are wonderful that have not been seen since the magic of the movie is whimsical and fun, but this is not realistic and likely otherwise, it would be extremely expensive. Think of the cost of a flying car at the moment and what it would take to get permission to use one. The Demolition Man was a good break in a future where cryogenics is seen as peaceful and kind to store the worst of the worst instead of locking them up for life and possibly execute them for their crimes. Those who are against the death penalty usually have their reasons, and sometimes they are right, but to stack people like ice cubes and later learn that they are still awake during the hibernation seems even more inhuman than sticking a needle in their arm. Some prisoners may even prefer the needle if they realised that they would spend their time in prison, literally in the ice.

One of the reasons why I would say that a sequel to Demolition Man is not necessary is that the movie ended on a fairly good note with Spartan and Huxley to appear as if they could be an item, Edgar Friendly and his people were again to the to integrate everyone, and things were on the point of go back to what they were before Cocteau, as normal as we know it today. The only thing with a utopia is that, as a reality, this should not work and that as an ideal, it is like a tide-changing, it is different for everyone and very few people will ever agree fully on a ideal for everyone. Try to create such a place is almost impossible, because it would mean creating a world that encapsulerait the tastes of each and any of his dislikes, which is not possible because the likes of some of the dislikes of others. See how it works? Michael Shermer of The Week has a more in-depth explanation of this idea. In regards to a sequel to Demolition Man, it should think that would be the main villain, as it should be, and why in the world they would start to cause problems. Obviously, the Spartan would still be there to do his thing, but as we have seen in the last Rambo film, Stallone gets a little old to do all the same action sequences that he had used to do so easily. A suite should also cover many of the bases between the last film and now, and of course, the thing of the three shells should be explained. You thought I would leave that aside, isn’t it?