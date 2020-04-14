Are you one of the million followers who have “liked” the message of Justin Bieber at Easter ?

“He loves you so much that he came to Earth in human form, he lived a perfect life without sin, to make the ultimate sacrifice ! “

ustin Bieber continues to share his faith on the social networks. On the occasion of Easterhe recalled to his community, the meaning of this feast, the death and resurrection of Jesus. They are more than a million followers to have “liked” its message.

“Remember ! God, who has created the sun, the trees, the grass, the birds, the mountains, the lakes, the oceans, love you ! He loves you so much that he came to Earth in human form, he lived a perfect life without sin, to make the ultimate sacrifice ! To die on the cross to take the punishment for the evil that you and I had committed ! Then, he is risen from the dead to defeat death ! Which means that when we accept and believe what He has done on the cross, suand we die, we enter into eternity, where there is absolutely no more pain, sorrow or shame ! We will live for eternity in complete bliss ! This is what Easter is and it is good news ! We don’t have to earn the love of God, we just have to accept that forgiveness for free that only Jesus provides ! It’s as simple as that ! Accept and get !! You don’t have to earn it or deserve it ! I am grateful that in these feasts of Easter, that Jesus rose from the dead so that I no longer have to die in uncertainty of what comes after. But I know that I will go in a place where there is no pain !! “

