Are you one of the million followers who have “liked” the message of Justin Bieber at Easter ?

“He loves you so much that he came to Earth in human form, he lived a perfect life without sin, to make the ultimate sacrifice ! “
J
ustin Bieber continues to share his faith on the social networks. On the occasion of Easterhe recalled to his community, the meaning of this feast, the death and resurrection of Jesus. They are more than a million followers to have “liked” its message.
View this post on Instagram
REMINDER! God who created the sun, trees, grass, birds, mountains, lakes, oceans, LOVES YOU! He loves you so much that he came to earth in human form, lived a perfect sinless life, To make the ultimate sacrifice! He would die on the cross to take the punishment for the wrongs that you and I have committed! Then he rose from the dead to defeat death! Meaning now when we accept and believe what he did on the cross and we die we actually graduate into eternity where there is no pain, heartache gold shame at all!!! We will live in eternity in complete bliss! THIS IS WHAT EASTER IS ABOUT AND THIS IS GOOD NEWS, We don’t have to earn gods love, we just get to accept the free forgiveness that only Jesus offers! It’s that simple! Accept and receive !! not earn and deserve! I AM GRATEFUL THIS EASTER THAT JESUS ROSE FROM THE DEAD SO THAT I NO LONGER HAVE TO DIE AND BE UNCERTAIN OF WHAT WILL HAPPEN NEXT BUT I KNOW I WILL GRADUATE TO A PLACE WHERE THERE IS NO SUCH THING AS BREAD!!
“Remember ! God, who has created the sun, the trees, the grass, the birds, the mountains, the lakes, the oceans, love you ! He loves you so much that he came to Earth in human form, he lived a perfect life without sin, to make the ultimate sacrifice ! To die on the cross to take the punishment for the evil that you and I had committed ! Then, he is risen from the dead to defeat death ! Which means that when we accept and believe what He has done on the cross, suand we die, we enter into eternity, where there is absolutely no more pain, sorrow or shame ! We will live for eternity in complete bliss ! This is what Easter is and it is good news ! We don’t have to earn the love of God, we just have to accept that forgiveness for free that only Jesus provides ! It’s as simple as that ! Accept and get !! You don’t have to earn it or deserve it ! I am grateful that in these feasts of Easter, that Jesus rose from the dead so that I no longer have to die in uncertainty of what comes after. But I know that I will go in a place where there is no pain !! “
Mr. C.
Image Credit : Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com
© Info Christian – Short partial reproduction authorised, followed by a link “Read more” to this page.
Info Christian is a service of online press recognized by the Ministry of Culture, and your donation is deductible from your taxes to the tune of 66%.