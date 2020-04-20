Arena. Ten movies to sport to see or review during the containment – Sports











Reading : 3 minutes



The matches you miss ? The confinement makes you turn in circles ? It is the opportunity to see or review our selection of films on the sport.

Raging Bull (1980)

The rise and fall of Jake de La Motta – played by a Robert de Niro at the top of his form -, a boxer who was at the heart of some of the most beautiful pages of the noble art, and who notably fought Marcel Cerdan or Ray Robinson. One of the best films of sport history. The best ? A film punch, anyway.

Million dollar baby (2005)

Clint Eastwood portrays in one of his best feature films, if not the best, the story of a young woman of humble origin who discovered boxing late in life and wishes get in the ring. Unforgettable.

The hell of Sunday (2000)

Oliver Stone sign one of the masterpieces of films sports immersing ourselves in the heart of an american football team. Large means to a fiction, very dark and very critical of american society that look without the need to know the discipline in question.

The legend of Bagger Vance (2001)

A golfer (Matt Damon) loses his swing. A mysterious caddy (Will Smith) comes to his rescue. Those who enjoy golf will see or will never see again with happiness the movie of Robert Redford. Those who do not love him yet could well change your mind after having watched this nice fiction.

Coup de tête (1980)

Excited by the journey to Guingamp in the Coupe de France, the French filmmaker Jean-Jacques Annaud, attacks the football with success. In this satire of Patrick Dewaere is once again of the wonders and embodies a feature as capricious as talented with the round ball, we discover the backstage of the football of the 70’s and the hassle of the club Trincamp. Not to be missed.

Rocky (1977)

The myth has not taken a ride even if it is sometimes frayed at the wire episodes to be unequal to a now – very – long series. This is absolutely not the case of the first game where it was difficult to resist the rough charm of a young actor who will become great : Sylvester Stallone (who would have ancestors brestois !!!). The american dream version of boxing. Timeless.

Chariots of fire (1981)

Relatively unknown, this film describes the life of two british athletes engaged in the running for the olympics 1924. Nominated for seven oscars when it was released, Chariots of fire won four, including best film. And this music of Vangelis…

Invictus (2010)

Some shortcuts with the story but still a poignant moment in the history of South Africa, beautifully played by Morgan Freeman, who perfectly embodies a Nelson Mandela decided to make Springboks captain François Pienaar (Matt Daemon) a symbol of national unity. Not the best Eastwood, but a beautiful fresco that illustrates the use of sport by the political world.

Le Mans (1971)

The love story between Steve McQueen and the most famous race cars in the world is legendary in the middle of the race car. A film with strong overtones of documentary, including the conditions of filming are legendary and have given rise to a documentary (The le Mans and Le Mans). Sports enthusiasts, for example mechanical and/or those of the famous actor – will not be disappointed. Other people will struggle to hang and jubileront… or not. 24 Hours seen from the inside…

7 days in hell (2015, Seven days in hell)

Completely offbeat ! The pseudo-documentary by Jake Szymanski tells the fictional story of a never-ending tennis match, and of its two protagonists. Sometimes vulgar, often silly, a parody with commentary by some of the stars of the discipline that lent themselves to the game as Serena Williams, John McEnroe, Chris Evert… Hilarious !