Ariana Grande : a youtubeur clashed to have told the star, “rude,” he apologizes

He was not thinking of drawing the ire of the fans of Ariana Grande. Yet this is what has made James Charles, a youtubeur of 17 years, admitting that he was disappointed by the singer. In a video unveiled on his chain, he tells his misadventure with the singer of 24 years. Following a concert of the latter, he shared via Instagram his joy of having attended and commended her for the show. Flattered, she then follow them in return, before inviting her to come behind the scenes to meet.

“The star is the most rude that I know !”

It was without counting on the fans of the singer, who warned against the youtubeur, at the heart of scandal after it made a racist joke about Ebola in Africa. The star has listened to its fans and unfollow, only a few hours later. “Four hours later, I received tweets saying: ‘Cool, Ariana stopped to follow James. This rat has only what he deserves'”, “he explains. When James asked Ariana why she was no longer following him, she replied that she did not want to “disappoint” his audience : “I’ve seen a lot of tweets in anger on the part of my fans and I would never want to disappoint them, I have so unfollow”to him she wrote.

Lynched, he apologizes

This has aroused the wrath of the youtubeur : “It was really no one. Instead of ignoring her fans who insulted me, she preferred to listen to them. This is the star most rude I know !”, he told Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams while they maquillaient. There had to be more to trigger a raz-de-marrée on the social networks.

In the Face of the controversy, he explained on Twitter that he had apologised to the interpreter of “Into you” : “I sent a message to Ariana on Instagram to apologize for having spoken of the problem in my video and explain where I came from and why I said what I had said. It was clear in my video that I love and respect always, so if you prefer to retain only the bad, it is your problem. May it be so”.