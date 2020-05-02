Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato sing on Disney + !

In this may 1, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and many others will revert to the classics of Disney on Disney + !

Good news for all Disney fans ! This evening, you will be able to find your favorite singers for the Disney Family Singalong ! Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato will be waiting for you ! MCE TV tells you everything in detail !

Containment or not, you will spend this labour day in good conditions ! And for good reason ! The platform Disney+ has prepared a small surprise for all the fans of Disney !

This article is addressed to all those who can spend entire days singing the Disney classic. Well, yes ! MCE TV will address to you ! Keep your little grinthe result will make you happy !

And for good reason ! The Disney Family Singalong made his grand return to Disney + ! But this time, you will be well-accompanied in your demonstration speech.

Since top celebrities have decided to return to these good old classics. Always a video-conference, you may be able to find the talented Ariana Grande.

It must be said that his voice is a sensation ! Ariana Grande will be a great pleasure to sing “I Won t Say I m In Love” Hercules.

Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, High School Musical … The evening promises to be memorable !

And Ariana Grande is not the only one ! This big show of 50 minutes broadcast on Disney+ will also feature Christina Aguilera. It will resume” Can You Feel the Love Tonight “the Lion King.

Ariana Grande will leave then his place to his friend Demi Lovato. It will sing “A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes “Cinderella, duet with Michael Bublé.

The artists are many. They will allow to entertain you during this difficult period related to the sars coronavirus.

And for more fun for the Y generation, several actors of High School Musical will make their grand comeback to unclog your ears.

Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, and Corbin Bleu and Kenny Ortega will show you an exclusive version of “We’re All in This Together. “The Disney fans are really excited !

Tags : ariana grande – Ariana Grande 2020 – Ariana Grande news – Demi Lovato – Demi Lovato 2020 – Demi Lovato news – Disney Family Singalong