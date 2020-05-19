Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber answer it

Yesterday evening, hour French, 6ix9ine literally pèté a lead when it was learned that “Gooba” would not be number one on the Billboard Hot 100, the ranking of sales of singles because it is particularly surpassed by the duo made up of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande and their title is “Stuck With U”. He was accused, including Ariana Grande and his team, to have purchased 60,000 streams with six different credit cards in order to obtain the first place of the Billboard charts. Hence his conclusion is without appeal : you can buy the number one on the Hot 100. Obviously, Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, who are big stars, responded to him.

In his tirade a little rambling yesterday, we saw a 6ix9ine particularly angry accusing Billboard of having rigged the figures in the ranking for the benefit of the song between Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber “Stuck With U”. He has not appreciated that his single “Gooba” no atterrise to the third place. Without ever quoting, Ariana Grande responded to him, explaining that his piece had usually earned his place.

“I have not been number one during the first five years of my career and I do not at all disturbed because of the depths of my heart, music is everything to me. My fans are everything to me. I promise that I never asked for anything. So, with this celebration today, I would like to say some things that I do not usually (I don’t lose my energy in drama or strange accusations, but it was a little too far this time), my fans have bought the song. Fans of Justin bought the song. OUR fans have purchased the song (not more than four copies each as the want to the rules), They are with us at the life-and-death and I thank God each day for having them in my life.”