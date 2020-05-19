Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber answer it

Yesterday evening, hour French, 6ix9ine literally pèté a lead when it was learned that “Gooba” would not be number one on the Billboard Hot 100, the ranking of sales of singles because it is particularly surpassed by the duo made up of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande and their title is “Stuck With U”. He was accused, including Ariana Grande and his team, to have purchased 60,000 streams with six different credit cards in order to obtain the first place of the Billboard charts. Hence his conclusion is without appeal : you can buy the number one on the Hot 100. Obviously, Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, who are big stars, responded to him.
In his tirade a little rambling yesterday, we saw a 6ix9ine particularly angry accusing Billboard of having rigged the figures in the ranking for the benefit of the song between Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber “Stuck With U”. He has not appreciated that his single “Gooba” no atterrise to the third place. Without ever quoting, Ariana Grande responded to him, explaining that his piece had usually earned his place.
“I have not been number one during the first five years of my career and I do not at all disturbed because of the depths of my heart, music is everything to me. My fans are everything to me. I promise that I never asked for anything. So, with this celebration today, I would like to say some things that I do not usually (I don’t lose my energy in drama or strange accusations, but it was a little too far this time), my fans have bought the song. Fans of Justin bought the song. OUR fans have purchased the song (not more than four copies each as the want to the rules), They are with us at the life-and-death and I thank God each day for having them in my life.”
Justin Bieber is also gone from his statement.
“He says that its streams were not counted. He speaks of the streams global and it is a national ranking, therefore, only recorded streams national. 60 000 units have arrived at the end of course because we do not disclose our figures before the end of the week. This is called a strategy. He said that 30,000 copies had been purchased with 6 credit cards, but it is a lie. The rules are clear : a credit card can purchase a maximum of 4 copies of a title. Everything that exceeds this amount is rejected. The Nielsen company has checked everything and found that our sales were legitimate because our fans are incredible and they have bought our piece. Discredit our fan base with false information.”
Without surprise, 6ix9ine replied to Ariana Grande, with its own post Instagram and ensured that his beef was not with it even if there is also put old clips of the time where the pop star was on the channel for children Nickelodeon while the mother of Tekashi collecting cans in order to eat.
“@Arianagrande, all I can say is that I worked very hard to get out of Brooklyn NY. I speak on behalf of millions of children who have not had as much chance as you. The millions of people who have not had the chance to be seen on television. […] You don’t know what it is. You ask me to be humble but I don’t think you know what is humility. You are very talented and blessed by God but you will never understand my pain.”
6ix9ine which is clearly more than hurt will have the opportunity to catch up with the title he had announced for Friday, may 22.