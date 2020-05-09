Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber do a duet in containment

(New York), The american singer Ariana Grande and canadian artist Justin Bieber has posted online Friday, the duo recorded at a distance so that each was confined and whose revenues will go to a charity.

Agence France-Presse

Stuck with You is the first true musical collaboration between the two artists, even if Ariana Grande had already put her voice on a remix the title of Justin Bieber What Do You Mean ?2015.

The lyrics of the song are in reference to the confinement and the fact of the spend as a couple. “I have all this time before me,” says Ariana Grande, when Justin Bieber sings : “I hope we’re here forever. “

The video of the title shows images shot by Ariana Grande at her, including embracing the one that a lot of publications in the united states are as Dalton Gomez, a young real estate agent in california with whom the rumor it had a relationship.

> Listen to the whole song

Next to Justin Bieber, the singer was frequently in the company of his wife, Hailey Baldwin.

The two artists had asked their fans to send them videos that can be incorporated into the clip Stuck with You.

In addition to a lot of anonymous people, most dancing, to appear in the final edit, several celebrities, including actress Gwyneth Paltrow, Kylie Jenner, Stephen Curry or Chance The Rapper.

The net revenue (excluding production costs) generated by the title will go to the association First Responders Children’s Foundation, which supports children who lost a parent during the pandemic and families in financial difficulty.

Released at midnight east coast time in the United States, the video was ahead of the trend on Friday on YouTube, with over 5 million views.

The project has been set up by their manager, common, Scooter Braun, who has co-authored the title.

Scooter Braun has recently been criticized by another singer, Taylor Swift, who accused him of prevent it from recovering the rights of the songs from his first six albums, after the redemption of his former record label.

The company Scooter Braun, SB Projects plans to put online for other collaborations of this type.