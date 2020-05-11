Ariana Grande And Justin Bieber Engaged, The Clip Stuck With U

Ariana Grande, after the concert, “Disney Family Singalong” available on Disney+, is back with new music and a collaboration with Justin Bieber. “Stuck With U” has been unveiled today with a clip that highlights the couples confined together.

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, in concert from their living rooms

From Friday 8 may, the day of release of the song, “Stuck With U “, it turns on all the playlists. The duo of friends has realized the dream of fans by offering a collaboration for the containment and it is perfect for the occasion, she speaks of love and being with the loved one (by the way, the clip confirmed that Ariana is no longer a single man). We couldn’t dream better. And yet, there’s more ! What’s that ? Well, this is the clip from home made this beautiful title. Created with the help of fans, the song is illustrated with moments of intimacy and extravagance, and love of the fans but not only. A few stars pass across their heads, lost in their other images. They have to have the eye but you can see : Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Gwyneth Paltrow, Chance the Rapper, Lil Dicky, Michael Bublé, Jaden Smith or Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.

Watch the clip again, and again, it’s for a good cause. Thus, all the benefits of “Stuck With U” will be given to the Foundation First Responders Children the purpose of which is to provide scholarships for the education of the children of the nursing staff and all those who, during the pandemic, are in the front line. Now, we hope that Ariana continues to build upon the containment to write a new album and his upcoming tour, with a concert in France, happens very soon. The side of Justin, you can already listen to his last album, “Changes “released in February, and now, we wait until he announces a date for a concert in the Hexagon.