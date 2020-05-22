Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber fall in history with a record-breaking musical !

A few weeks ago, Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber decided to engage in the fight against the COVID-19 with their title Stuck With U. A piece necessarily destined to rank top of the charts even if the two artists did not expect such a success. In fact, upon its release, the song has directly classified number 1 the Billboard Hot 100. A feat that allows them to break a record and join two heavyweights of the music, namely Mariah Carey and Drake, as the only artists in history to have made their debut with three songs # 1 on the Hot 100. It sounds pretty good on a CV, you do not say the contrary !

In fact, Mariah Carey was the first musician to win the first three places in the Hot 100 with the securities Fantasy, One Sweet Day and Honey. Securities rather little known in France. As for Drake, he became the second artist to earn three places in the ranking Hot 100 last month. He scored his first two in 2018 with the securities God’s Plan and Nice For Whatand less than two years later, he added Toosie Slide in his previous two exploits.