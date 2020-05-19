Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber react after Tekashi 6ix9ine accuses them of having bought their billboard no. 1

Taylor Swift vs. Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber’s New Music for Charity

Tekashi 6ix9ine learns first-hand that Ariana Grande and Justin BieberFandoms give a power serious in the world of music.

The rapper’s controversial publicly accused powers of pop music of fraudulently inflate their way to the top of the Billboard charts with their recent collaboration, “Stuck With Us” Monday, Tekashi (whose song “GOOBA” has not managed to be ranked at the third place in the Billboard Hot 100) published a video on Instagram claiming that his team had launched an “investigation” and found that “six credit cards were used to purchase 30, 000 units of the song.

“When we asked which were related to these six credit cards, Billboard said that we could not disclose this information,” said Tekashi in the video.

Ariana and Justin have firmly denied those allegations.

“my fans have purchased the song” Ariana wrote in a long statement Instagram. “The fans of JUSTIN bought the song. OUR fans have bought this song (never more than four copies of each, as well AS The STATE RULES). They are the children or mourent and I thank God each day for having them in my life. just when they fight for what we got (even when I ask them not to do it as I did this week), but because they are among the greatest people I know. sales count for more than the streams. u can’t discredit this as hard as You try.”