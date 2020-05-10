Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber reveal ” Stuck With U “, a title participatory and solidarity (video)

This Friday, may 8, Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber have unveiled their duet ” Stuck With Us “, recorded at a distance because of the confinement. The song evokes precisely the current situation and the fact of spending time with our loved ones. After you have sought the assistance of users on the social networks, the two stars have compiled moments of life confined to achieve the clip’s title. In the video, you can find fans, as celebrities such as Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Gwyneth Paltrow, sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner or Michael Bublé.

We also discover the images of Justin Bieber in the company of his wife, Hailey, as well as the new boyfriend of Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez. This is the first time the two singers collaborate on a song. ” I can hardly express how happy I am to have waited so long before doing a duet with Justin. This moment really means so much more than any other, more than if it had happened in other circumstances, or if it had been another song. Be able to link our voices on this project and collaborate on this title has been rewarding, and I like so much this song “said Ariana Grande on Instagram.

All profits will be donated to the association” First Responders Children’s Foundation “who comes to the aid of children of front-line workers.