Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber: title “Stuck with U” is a real success – News Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande confirms she is in a couple in the “Stuck with U”

As for Ariana Grande, the young woman was not confined only… In fact, at the end of the clip “Stuck with U”, the artist unveils the face of her lover. Giving him a hug and then a kiss, she confirms that she is indeed in a relationship! And obviously, very happy. This is not the only surprise that Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande have booked their fans.

Several images of the video also show their close friends, such as Kendall Jenner and her sister Kylie Jenner, Jaden Smith or even Demi Lovato. The latter also take the opportunity to formalize his relationship with the actor Max Ehrich.

Only a few hours after the release of “Stuck with U”, the song is ranked at the top of the charts in the whole world. The video has already been viewed over 26 million times.