Ariana Grande and other celebrities have lost millions of followers on Instagram

Celebrities have lost many subscribers suddenly on Instagram. The social network has not yet explained the reasons.

It is the panic on Instagram. Several celebrities, such as artists and videographers, have lost all of a sudden millions of subscribers, reports The Verge this Wednesday, February 13.

Singers Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez have lost millions of subscribers. The each other James Charles and Zach Clayton have suffered the same fate, they explained in the tweets.

why did I just lose over half a million followers @instagram wyd sis — James Charles (@jamescharles) February 13, 2019

On Twitter, Instagram wrote :” We know that a bug has had the effect of changing the number of subscribers to some people. We are working to resolve this as quickly as possible. “

We’re aware of an issue that is causing a change in account follower numbers for some people right now. We’re working to resolve this as quickly as possible. — Instagram (@instagram) February 13, 2019

According to Fast Companyit could include accounts for which the activity looked suspicious. Instagram, like Twitter or other social networks to take effect sometimes measures to fight against fake accounts or inactive accounts that may have a significant impact on the number of subscribers.

In November 2018, Instagram had announced that he was going to do such a sort. However, this version of events has not been confirmed by the social network for the time being.

Photo credit of the a : Instagram