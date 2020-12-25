CELEBRITIES

ARIANA GRANDE AND THE INCREDIBLE CASE OF SANDALS WITH SOCKS IN THE MIDDLE OF WINTER

If you follow  Ariana Grande on Instagram, you know how much you love posting random photo albums. Collections of random shots, which tell the chaos of the life of a pop star well.

Very often, flipping through albums of the singer of ” Positions ” you may find unexpected surprises, such as ‘ engagement ring Dalton Gomez.

Here, Ariana has done it again with a new album shared on the social network. No, nothing related to her private life, this time the 27-year-old has hidden among the photos a truly incredible fashion choice – but which, of course, we love.

Look at the second photo and you’ll see Ari’s little feet shod in a pair of sporty wedge sandals paired with white socks like shoes.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

Ariana’s love for thigh-high boots with the mega plateau is a well-known thing, one of her style signatures along with oversized sweatshirts worn as dresses, ponytails, and eyeliner. These athleisure sandals are therefore really a change of course. However, we have to admit, on her they are adorable.

Sporty wedge sandals were one of the hottest fashion trends of last summer and are part of the new irrepressible fashion craze of the 2000s. Sure, wearing them in the middle of winter is a somewhat strange choice, but Ariana lives in Los Angeles, where temperatures are much milder. 

