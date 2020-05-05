Ariana Grande approached to play in the next big Disney movie !

For several years now, Disney has launched the adaptation of its cartoon cult film live. The firm’s big-eared has in effect decided to put the flavor of the day several of his classics. An artistic decision, and (especially) financial fails to convince, however, not everything in the world.

After Mulan and The Lion King, Disney plans a remake of Hercules

Several works have thus had their right to their little facelift in order to conquer the hearts of the children of the world, and play on the rope nostalgic of the former children, now adults. Some of these films are remade almost the same, the image of the Lion King released in 2019. The film by Jon Favreau is a remake copy and paste of the original, which won the incredible sum of 1,657 billion dollars across the world.

Others however, opt for an approach more original by wishing to reinvent the original film. This is notably the case of Evil, which depicts the history of La belle au bois dormant (sleeping beautybut being now on the point of view on the side of the antagonist, played by Angelina Jolie.

The output of Mulan postponed because of the COVID 19

In the beginning of the year 2020, Mulan was the new Disney movie highly anticipated. The film is supposed to inspire much more of the legend original of the cartoon original and the fans were looking forward to the adventures of this young woman who improvises warrior chinese. They will take their evil in patience and wait for the re-opening of cinemas. But good news could give them their smile.

Disney has announced that they are currently working on a new version of Herculesother cartoon cult of the 90s. The work was inspired (very) loosely to the mythology of the demi-god. He had to face the terrible Adès while protecting his lover, the beautiful Megara. And if we do not yet know who could represent the hero while muscles, his companion could be played by Ariana Grande.

Ariana Grande filmed singing a song of Megara

During this containment, the singer has recorded the ballad I won t say I m in love sung by Megara in the film. And the fans were under the spell of this reversal. The young woman knows how to sing and has experience in comedy since she started her career as an actress for the channel Nickelodeon.

Disney hit a grand coup by hiring the singer (dead ringer almost official Oceane El Himer) and ensure profitability. Ariana Grande is in effect one of the singers the most famous currently and has a very strong community (the Arianators). This would be a great way for them to talk about this remake, while ensuring the loyalty of a good part of the public.

As for Ariana Grande, she takes a break after having chained three albums (Sweeteners and Thanks You, Next, but also the soundtrack to the film Charlie’s Angels). It will, however, be back soon as she has recorded a duet with Lady Gaga. The song that is titled Rain on me will be present on the new album of the singer and oscar winner.