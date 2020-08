Ariana Grande as well as Girl Gaga lead 2020 MTV VMA elections|National Information

THIS ITEM COVERS EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA, CENTRAL AND ALSO WESTERN MARYLAND,. NORTHERN AND ALSO NORTHWESTERN VIRGINIA, AND AREA OF COLUMBIA. ** HURRICANE ISAIAS SWIFTLY COMING CLOSE TO SOUTHERLY MARYLAND. HARMFUL. FLASH FLOODING ... SOLID WINDS AND ALSO DANGER OF TORNADOES TODAY **. NEW INFO. ---------------. * MODIFICATIONS TO WATCHES AND ALSO CAUTIONS:. - NONE. * PRESENT WATCHES AND ALSO CAUTIONS:. - A HURRICANE CAUTION HOLDS FOR ANNE ARUNDEL,. ARLINGTON/FALLS CHURCH/ALEXANDRIA, CALVERT, CARROLL, CENTRAL. AND ALSO SOUTHEAST HOWARD, CENTRAL AND ALSO SOUTHEAST MONTGOMERY,. CHARLES, AREA OF COLUMBIA, FAIRFAX, KING GEORGE, NORTHERN. BALTIMORE, NORTHWEST HARFORD, NORTHWEST HOWARD, NORTHWEST. MONTGOMERY, ROYAL PRINCE GEORGES, ROYAL PRINCE WILLIAM/MANASSAS/MANASSAS. PARK, SOUTHEAST HARFORD, SOUTHERN BALTIMORE, SPOTSYLVANIA, ST. MARYS, AND ALSO STAFFORD. * TORNADO INFO:. - ABOUT 80 MILES SOUTH OF WASHINGTON DC OR ABOUT 110 MILES SOUTH. OF BALTIMORE MD. - 37.7 N 76.8 W. - TORNADO STRENGTH 70 Miles Per Hour. - ACTIVITY NORTH-NORTHEAST OR 25 DEGREES AT 33 Miles Per Hour. SCENARIO INTRODUCTION. ------------------. HURRICANE ISAIAS SWIFTLY COMING CLOSE TO ST. MARY'S. REGION AND ALSO WILL CERTAINLY LEAVE THE CHESAPEAKE BAY BY LUNCHTIME. DANGEROUS FLASH FLOODING OF SMALL STREAMS AND ALSO CREEKS IS LIKELY. TODAY AS RAIN CONNECTED WITH ISAIAS REMAINS TO SPREAD. NORTHWARD. EXTENSIVE RAIN OVERALLS OF 3 TO 6 INCHES ARE EXPECTED. WITH IN YOUR AREA GREATER QUANTITIES POSSIBLE. THE GREATEST QUANTITIES ARE EXPECTED. OVER THE I-95 PASSAGE THROUGH EARLY MID-DAY. HURRICANE COMPEL WINDS ARE ANTICIPATED OVER SOUTHERN MARYLAND. TREE. DAMAGES AND ALSO POWER BLACKOUTS ARE FEASIBLE AROUND. THERE IS ALSO A. DANGER OF ISOLATED TORNADOES THROUGHOUT SOUTHERN MARYLAND THROUGH THIS. EARLY MORNING. MODEST SEASIDE FLOODING IS ALSO LIKELY ALONG THE WESTERN. COASTS OF THE CHESAPEAKE BAY AND ALSO AT WASHINGTON DC SOUTHWEST WATERSIDE. TODAY. SMALL SEASIDE FLOODING IS LIKELY ALONG OTHER TIDAL SEAS. POSSIBLE EFFECTS. -----------------. * FLOODING RAINFALL:. POSSIBLE EFFECTS FROM THE FLOODING RAINFALL ARE STILL UNRAVELING ALONG. AND ALSO EAST OF I-95 CONTINUE TO BE WELL DEFENDED AGAINST. DANGEROUS FLOODING WATERS HAVING SUBSTANTIAL EFFECTS. IF REALIZED, THESE IMPACTS INCLUDE:. - MAJOR RAIN FLOODING MAY PROMPT LOTS EVACUATIONS AND ALSO RESCUES. - RIVERS AND ALSO TRIBUTARIES MAY SWIFTLY OVERFLOW THEIR BANKS IN. SEVERAL LOCATIONS. SMALL STREAMS, CREEKS, CANALS, ARROYOS, AND. DITCHES MAY COME TO BE HARMFUL RIVERS. IN HILL AREAS,. DEVASTATING OVERFLOW MAY RUN SWIFTLY DOWN VALLEYS WHILE. INCREASING VULNERABILITY TO ROCKSLIDES AND ALSO MUDSLIDES. FLOODING. CONTROL EQUIPMENTS AND ALSO BARRIERS MAY COME TO BE STRESSED. - FLOODING WATERS CONTAINER GO INTO LOTS FRAMEWORKS WITHIN MULTIPLE. AREAS, SOME STRUCTURES BECOMING UNINHABITABLE OR CLEANED. AWAY. NUMEROUS LOCATIONS WHERE FLOODING WATERS MAY COVER RETREAT ROUTES. ROADS AND ALSO PARKING GREAT DEALS COME TO BE RIVERS OF RELOCATING WATER WITH. UNDERPASSES SUBMERGED. DRIVING PROBLEMS COME TO BE DANGEROUS. LOTS ROADWAY AND ALSO BRIDGE CLOSURES WITH SOME COMPROMISED OR RINSED. * HURRICANES:. POSSIBLE EFFECTS FROM HURRICANES ARE STILL UNRAVELING THROUGHOUT SOUTHERN. MARYLAND. CONTINUE TO BE WELL BRACED AGAINST A HURRICANE OCCASION. HAVING FEASIBLE MINIMAL EFFECTS. IF RECOGNIZED,. THESE IMPACTS INCLUDE:. - THE INCIDENT OF ISOLATED TORNADOES CONTAINER IMPEDE THE IMPLEMENTATION. OF EMERGENCY SITUATION INTENDS THROUGHOUT EXOTIC OCCASIONS. - A FEW POSITIONS MAY EXPERIENCE TWISTER DAMAGES, IN ADDITION TO POWER. AND ALSO COMMUNICATIONS DISRUPTIONS. - AREAS COULD REALIZE ROOFS PEELED OFF STRUCTURES, SMOKESHAFTS. FALLEN, MOBILE RESIDENCE PRESSED OFF STRUCTURES OR RESCINDED,. HUGE TREE TOPS AND ALSO BRANCHES BROKE OFF, SHALLOW-ROOTED TREES. OVERTURNED, RELOCATING CARS BLOWN OFF ROADWAYS, AND ALSO SMALL WATERCRAFTS. DRAWN FROM MOORINGS. IN OTHER PLACES THROUGHOUT EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA, CENTRAL AND ALSO WESTERN MARYLAND,. NORTHERN AND ALSO NORTHWESTERN VIRGINIA, AND AREA OF COLUMBIA, LITTLE. TO NO EFFECT IS ANTICIPATED. * WIND:. POSSIBLE EFFECTS FROM THE PRIMARY WIND OCCASION ARE CURRENTLY UNRAVELING THROUGHOUT. SOUTHERLY MARYLAND. CONTINUE TO BE WELL PROTECTED FROM DANGEROUS. WIND HAVING CONSIDERABLE EFFECTS. IF REALIZED, THESE IMPACTS INCLUDE:. - SOME DAMAGES TO ROOF AND ALSO EXTERIOR SIDING PRODUCTS, IN ADDITION TO DAMAGES. TO PORCHES, AWNINGS, CARPORTS, AND ALSO SHEDS. A FEW STRUCTURES. EXPERIENCING HOME WINDOW, DOOR, AND ALSO GARAGE DOOR FAILINGS. MOBILE. RESIDENCES HARMED, ESPECIALLY IF UNANCHORED. UNSAFE LIGHTWEIGHT. ITEMS COME TO BE HARMFUL PROJECTILES. - SEVERAL HUGE TREES BROKE OR ROOTED OUT, BUT WITH GREATER. NUMBERS IN PLACES IN WHICH TREES ARE SUPERFICIAL ROOTED. SEVERAL. FENCINGS AND ALSO STREET INDICATORS BLOWN OVER. - SOME ROADWAYS IMPASSABLE FROM LARGE PARTICLES, AND ALSO EVEN MORE WITHIN URBAN. OR HEAVILY WOODY LOCATIONS. A FEW BRIDGES, EMBANKMENTS, AND ALSO ACCESSIBILITIES. COURSES IMPASSABLE. - SPREAD POWER AND ALSO COMMUNICATIONS OUTAGES, BUT EVEN MORE COMMON. IN AREAS WITH ABOVE GROUND LINES. IN OTHER PLACES THROUGHOUT EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA, CENTRAL AND ALSO WESTERN MARYLAND,. NORTHERN AND ALSO NORTHWESTERN VIRGINIA, AND AREA OF COLUMBIA, LITTLE. TO NO EFFECT IS ANTICIPATED. * RISE:. POSSIBLE EFFECTS FROM THE KEY RISE OCCASION ARE CURRENTLY UNRAVELING ALONG THE. TIDAL POTOMAC RIVER AND ALSO CHESAPEAKE BAY. CONTINUE TO BE FARAWAY FROM. IN YOUR AREA DANGEROUS RISE HAVING MODEST EFFECTS. IF. RECOGNIZED, THESE IMPACTS INCLUDE:. - LOCALIZED INUNDATION WITH TORNADO RISE FLOODING MAINLY ALONG. PROMPT COASTLINES AND ALSO IN LOW-LYING AREAS, OR IN AREAS. FARTHER INLAND NEAR IN WHICH HIGHER RISE WATERS RELOCATE ONTO LAND. - AREAS OF NEAR-SHORE ROADWAYS AND ALSO PARKING GREAT DEALS COME TO BE OVERSPREAD. WITH RISE WATER. DRIVING PROBLEMS DANGEROUS IN PLACES IN WHICH. RISE WATER COVERS THE ROADWAY. - MODERATE COASTLINE DISINTEGRATION. HEFTY BROWSE ADDITIONALLY BREACHING DUNES, GENERALLY. IN USUALLY VULNERABLE LOCATIONS. SOLID HOLE CURRENTS. - SMALL TO IN YOUR AREA MODEST DAMAGES TO MARINAS, DOCKS, BOARDWALKS,. AND ALSO PIERS. A FEW SMALL CRAFT BROKEN FAR FROM MOORINGS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIVITIES. ----------------------------------. VARIOUS OTHER READINESS INFO:. IF YOU ARE PRONE TO FLOODING OR IN AN LOCATION UNDER A TORNADO RISE SEE. OR CAUTION, BE PLANNED FOR THE OPPORTUNITY OF A FAST AND ALSO DRAMATIC. CLIMB IN WATER LEVELS. IF A HURRICANE CAUTION IS PROVIDED FOR YOUR LOCATION, SWIFTLY RELOCATE TO THE. MOST SAFE LOCATION WITHIN YOUR SANCTUARY. SECURE YOUR HEAD AND ALSO BODY. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFO:. - FOR INFO ON APPROPRIATE PREPARATIONS SEE READY.GOV. - FOR INFO ON CREATING AN EMERGENCY SITUATION STRATEGY SEE GETAGAMEPLAN.ORG. - FOR EXTRA CATASTROPHE READINESS INFO SEE REDCROSS.ORG. NEXT UPDATE. -----------. THE NEXT CITIZEN DECLARATION WILL CERTAINLY BE PROVIDED BY THE NATIONAL CLIMATE. SOLUTION IN BALTIMORE MD/WASHINGTON DC AROUND 1130 AM EDT, OR SOONER. IF PROBLEMS WARRANT.