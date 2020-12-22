ARIANA GRANDE BETROTHED: CONGRATULATIONS FROM DEMI LOVATO, MILLIE BOBBY BROWN AND OTHER FAMOUS FRIENDS

Just like you, there are many stars who have been happily surprised by the news of Ariana Grande’s official engagement and are congratulating her.

The 27-year-old artist revealed that he said yes to Dalton Gomez’s marriage proposal through a series of photos on Instagram, showing the engagement ring.

In the comments of the post, you can read many messages from the singer’s famous friends.

Hailey Baldwin Bieber, for example, wrote: ” YAYYYYYY !!!! I’m so happy for you guys “, with a set of heart-eyed emojis.

Demi Lovato, who in addition to being a friend of Ariana Grande shares the same manager, stressed how beautiful the engagement jewel is: ” The ring is everything !!! I love you “. Here is the message from their manager Scooter Braun: ” Congratulations to these two fantastic souls. Ari we love you and we couldn’t be happier for you. Dalton, you are a lucky man .”

Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, Millie Bobby Brown, Ashley Tisdale, Victoria Justice e Daniella Monet também parabenizaram a pequena pelo noivado via Instagram. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/JVtgnZ6NK8 — Ariana Grande Brasil (@arianagrandebr) December 20, 2020

Kim Kardashian: ” I’m so happy for you guys! I love you .” Sister Khloé: ” Ahhh congratulations beauty! “.

Victoria Justice, who worked with Ariana Grande on Victorious, wrote: ” Omg congratulations Ari !!! I’m so happy for you. Your ring is just beautiful “.

” Oh my God … I love you! You deserve eternal happiness! ” Are the words of Millie Bobby Brown.

Victoria Justice, Demi Lovato, Kim Kardashian y Tinashe son algunos de los famosos y amigos que comentaron en la publicación de Ariana Grande sobre su compromiso en IG. pic.twitter.com/JizMsm52HG — Ariana Grande Spain (@AGrandeSP) December 20, 2020

And again, in the same style, there are messages from Bella Hadid, Dove Cameron, Nev Schulman from Catfish, Ashley Tisdale, Diane Keaton, Chloe x Halle.