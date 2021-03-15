Ariana Grande buys a $13 million villa before her wedding!

Before marrying her boyfriend Dalton Gomez, singer Ariana Grande offered herself a villa in… millions of dollars.

Famed singer Ariana Grande offered herself a $13 million villa just before getting engaged to Dalton Gomez. A purchase she’s really proud of! The D1SoftBall News editorial board tells you more.

Ariana Grande is living the most beautiful period of her life. So why deprive yourself? Indeed, the performer of Thank U, Next, Rain On Me, or 7 Rings no longer descends from his little cloud.

The singer, who is about to marry California real estate agent Dalton Gomez, is thrilled. Thus, the pretty brunette with the long ponytail becomes iconic offers herself small pleasures.

The latest? A $13 million villa! In any case, this is what our colleagues at CheatSheet tell us! The star never misses an opportunity to buy what he likes.

So, according to the American newspaper, the artist could not help but acquire this house. And for good reason, the view would be breathtaking!

However, it seems that Ariana Grande bought this villa just before marrying Dalton Gomez. So this purchase was a real favorite, not a financial madness under the blow of excitement.

One thing is for sure, the two lovebirds could set up their luggage and live together in this lovely house. After all, that would be the next step before you say “yes, for life.” Isn’t it?

ARIANA GRANDE IS IN HEAVEN

Indeed, Ariana Grande has never been happier. Since the star has the perfect love with her future husband, she never hesitates to share adorable photos by her side.

However, the woman who has flirted with fame since childhood is not fooled. She knows that exposing her romantic relationship can have a detrimental effect on her relationship.

So the young woman still pays attention to what she posts. Besides, the singer also makes sure not to show up too much at her side in the street!

As we have a few days ago, the one who could prepare a feat with Demi Lovato is looking for discretion. Even on the streets of Los Angeles!

Proof of this, Ariana Grande and her darling Dalton Gomez recently gave themselves a romantic evening. But the artist was hiding in a big brown jacket. So his outfit was invisible!

Her darling was wearing a simple purple sweatshirt. Wasn’t he cold? In any case, both masked their faces with a protective mask, mandatory in this time of health crisis.