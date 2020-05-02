Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Heidi Klum… The most beautiful looks of the Grammy Awards 2020

It was the musical event impossible to circumvent of this beginning of the year. Sunday, 26 January, many celebrities were at the Staples Center in Los Angeles to attend the 62nd edition of the Grammy Awards. The evening, which rewards artists who have distinguished themselves in the course of the last twelve months. And this year, the stars were at the rendezvous on the red carpet. Ariana Grande made a splash in a floaty dress in tulle, Dua Lipa has preferred the sobriety with a dress with nude satin, while Camila Cabello relied on the elegance of the black. The three artists were closely followed by the supermodel Heidi Klum, who came accompanied by her husband Tom Kaulitz, brothers, Jonas Brothers and their companions the respective (Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas) but also Lana Del Rey, Chris Brown, Shawn Mendes, Gwen Stefani or Usher. All have willingly participated in a game of photographers before attending the ceremony.

The coronation of Billie Eilish

All eyes were on it last night. Was only eighteen years old, Billie Eilish has established itself on the international music scene by winning the award of the record of the year for his “Bad Guy” and album of the year with ” When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go ? “. Also sacred Revelation of the year and Song of the year during the evening, the young woman is being imposed in the four major categories of the Grammy Awards, becoming the youngest star to perform such a feat at the event. Check out all the photos from the evening.