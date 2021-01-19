ARIANA GRANDE CONFIRMS THAT SHE HAS FINISHED SHOOTING THE FILM “DON’T LOOK UP”

Ariana Grande has officially finished filming Don’t Look Up and communicated it to fans with an Instagram Story.

” Shot “, wrote the pop star posting the photo of her trailer, which also makes us discover the name of the character she plays in the film: Riley Bina.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande News Brasil (@arianagrandenewsbrasil)

But why so much enthusiasm? Don’t Look Up, the new film from director Adam McKay and produced by Netflix, has a truly stellar cast, an ensemble comedy that counts throughout the Hollywood series A.

The actors involved? Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio is the protagonists, to them are added Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Himesh Patel, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry, Tomer Sisley, and as we said also, Ariana Grande.

The cast of Adam McKay's DON'T LOOK UP is absolutely iconic: 💫Leonardo DiCaprio joins

💫Jennifer Lawrence &

💫Rob Morgan alongside

💫Meryl Streep

💫Cate Blanchett

💫Jonah Hill

💫Himesh Patel

💫Timothée Chalamet

💫Ariana Grande

💫Kid Cudi

💫Matthew Perry

💫Tomer Sisley pic.twitter.com/UODRd7r2t8 — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) October 14, 2020

Deadline reports that the play is about “ two scientists discovered that a meteor will hit the Earth within six months. They go on a media tour trying to warn the world, but they find a population that is not very receptive and incredulous “.

Mmmmh … it seems such a current story, right?

Production has started, for now, there is no release date, but we really hope to be able to see it at the cinema.