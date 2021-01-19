CELEBRITIES

ARIANA GRANDE CONFIRMS THAT SHE HAS FINISHED SHOOTING THE FILM “DON’T LOOK UP”

Ariana Grande has officially finished filming  Don’t Look Up and communicated it to fans with an Instagram Story.

” Shot “, wrote the pop star posting the photo of her trailer, which also makes us discover the name of the character she plays in the film: Riley Bina.

But why so much enthusiasm? Don’t Look Up, the new film from director Adam McKay and produced by Netflix, has a truly stellar cast, an ensemble comedy that counts throughout the Hollywood series A.

The actors involved? Jennifer Lawrence,  Leonardo DiCaprio is the protagonists, to them are added  Timothée ChalametMeryl StreepCate BlanchettJonah HillHimesh PatelKid CudiMatthew Perry,  Tomer Sisley, and as we said also, Ariana Grande.

Deadline reports that the play is about “ two scientists discovered that a meteor will hit the Earth within six months. They go on a media tour trying to warn the world, but they find a population that is not very receptive and incredulous “.

Mmmmh … it seems such a current story, right?

Production has started, for now, there is no release date, but we really hope to be able to see it at the cinema.

