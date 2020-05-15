Ariana Grande covers “Party In the USA” by Miley Cyrus – News Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande in the series of Jim Carrey

In parallel, Ariana Grande is also trying to the art of comedy. A few weeks ago, the singer was announced to the cast of the series of Jim Carrey, “Kidding”. In it, she embodies the fairy of hope, Piccola Grande. This last is the side of Mr. Pickles, the presenter of a show for children.

On this occasion, Ariana Grande has written and performed two original tracks, “Stick Together” and “Hope is the Song.” For the singer, this experience is truly magical. In effect, the interpreter of the “7 rings” doesn’t hide it, Jim Carrey is one of his idols. Playing at his side, one of his dreams come true.