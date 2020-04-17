Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and Beyoncé sing for fans of Disney – News Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and Beyoncé were a nice surprise to Disney fans. Each of their side, they have recorded a version of their favorite song. In fact, during the live #DisneyFamilySingAlong, translate “The Disney Family sings together”the three artists lent themselves to the game. Especially Ariana Grande, which did not hesitate to put themselves in the shoes of one of the princesses…

A few days ago, the singer has shared clues via photos on his account Instagram. There was then Megara, main character in the movie “Hercules”. Without hesitation, Ariana Grande has turned into the young woman, and interpreted “I Won t Say I m in Love”. Dressed the same way as Megara, the artist caused a sensation with the fans Disney.