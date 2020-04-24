Ariana Grande has always wanted to protect Demi Lovato – News Ariana Grande

Demi Lovato is the latest celebrity to have appealed to Scooter Brauner, the manager known for his association with Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande. But before that Scooter agrees to take under his wing the interpreter of “Anyone”, he asked Ariana what she thinks about it. And the singer, who is said to live in the moment with her new boyfriend, has not only been immediately agree with this decision, but especially emphasised the need for the partnership to be carried out at more quickly.

The manager remembers : “Demi and Ariana have gone to drink a coffee, and Ariana called me and said, ‘It is necessary that you do it. I want her with us. It’s part of our family. It will be protected, she is my friend. I want her with us. I want you to help’.”told Scooter Braun, Ashley Graham for the podcast Pretty Big Deal.