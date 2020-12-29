CELEBRITIES

ARIANA GRANDE HAS HIT A DIZZYING NEW RECORD ON SPOTIFY

Posted on

If there is an artist who has marked (and continues to do so) the history of Spotify it is undoubtedly  Ariana GrandeA new one has been added to the long string of records obtained on the famous streaming music platform: Ari has become the first artist to exceed 81 MILLION monthly listeners.

Although she released the new album “Position” at the end of 2020 – more precisely on October 30 – Ariana is in the top 5 of the most listened to artists in the world on Spotify this year. He is in the third position, after Billie Eilish (1st) and Taylor Swift (2nd).

A few days before Christmas, the pop star announced her official engagement with  Dalton Gomez. The real estate agent asked her for the hand with a dizzying ring that would hide a very special meaning.

