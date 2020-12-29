ARIANA GRANDE HAS HIT A DIZZYING NEW RECORD ON SPOTIFY

If there is an artist who has marked (and continues to do so) the history of Spotify it is undoubtedly Ariana Grande. A new one has been added to the long string of records obtained on the famous streaming music platform: Ari has become the first artist to exceed 81 MILLION monthly listeners.

.@ArianaGrande becomes the first artist in Spotify history to cross 81 MILLION monthly listeners. pic.twitter.com/f80UY8WpF1 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 25, 2020

Although she released the new album “Position” at the end of 2020 – more precisely on October 30 – Ariana is in the top 5 of the most listened to artists in the world on Spotify this year. He is in the third position, after Billie Eilish (1st) and Taylor Swift (2nd).

A few days before Christmas, the pop star announced her official engagement with Dalton Gomez. The real estate agent asked her for the hand with a dizzying ring that would hide a very special meaning.