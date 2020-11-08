ARIANA GRANDE HAS SILENCED THE RUMORS ABOUT A POSSIBLE NEW ALBUM OUT IN EARLY 2021

“Positions” was released just a few days ago – October 30 to be exact – and there are already those who claim that Ariana Grande will release a new album of unreleased songs in the first months of next year.

The rumors about it began to circulate on Twitter. A user who looks like a fake account wrote: ” Positions was for fans only, expect a commercial AG7 record for early 2021″. The singer took the opportunity to silence all possible assumptions about it by writing a sharp “no” in a comment to the tweet.

Positions was just for the fans , Expect a heavy commercial album for AG7 early 2021** — leakz (@stanleakz) November 5, 2020

“Positions” is having a cla-mo-ro-so success! With the single that gives the album its name, Ariana topped the famous US Billboard Hot 100 chart.

This earned the pop star a new record: she became the first and only artist in history to have debuted at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 three times in one year. She succeeded thanks to “Positions” and the duets “Stuck With U” with Justin Bieber and the “Rain on Me” feat. Lady Gaga.