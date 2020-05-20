Ariana Grande hates to be called by this name

The australian actress Ruby Rose has left “Batwoman” after a single season, while Warner Brothers and The CW confirmed that they remanieront its role of holder.

The actress of 34 years has played the role of Kate Kane and her alter ego holder in the series to the CW in its first season, which began airing last year, but has chosen to withdraw from the lead role, leaving the patrons scramble for the remake.

“I have taken the very difficult decision not to return to “Batwoman” for the next season. This was not a decision I’ve taken lightly because I have the greatest respect for the cast, the crew and all those involved in the show in Vancouver and Los Angeles”revealed Rose in a press release.

And in their own statement, Warner Brothers and The CW have confirmed that they will continue the second season of the series and that they will seek an actress replacement.