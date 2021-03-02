Ariana Grande helped Lady Gaga through a very difficult time!

Ariana Grande is a very good friend. She helped Lady Gaga a lot when she was suffering from depression!

When Lady Gaga went through some very difficult times, Ariana Grande was always there for her!

It is not easy to have sincere friends when you are a celebrity. In this environment, few relationships last. There are always betrayals that catch up with them.

Yet there are stars who have managed to maintain a nice friendly relationship with other celebrities. This is the case of Justin Bieber that had a friendly crush on Hailey Baldwin.

The latter has always been present for him. Unhappiness, as in sadness! She did not hesitate to give herself body and soul to get him out of his depression.

To this day, they are now in love. Their sincere friendship is intact. And this is also the case for Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga. The two women get along wonderfully!

Several months ago, they even collaborated together. A new collaboration that will remain very certainly the anals with the title “Rain On Me”.

In addition to working hard together, the two international artists have also strengthened their friendship. They are proud of their precious bond. However, this has not always been the case!

ARIANA GRANDE SUPPORTED HER FRIEND

It was Ariana Grande who did everything to forge a beautiful relationship with Lady Gaga. She told radio host Zane Lowe: “She was so persistent.”

“Ariana Grande was trying again and again to be friends with me. And I didn’t dare spend time with her, because I didn’t want to project all my negativity on her.”

If Lady Gaga was so negative, it was because she suffered from depression. She had a hard time accepting her notoriety. She continued: “You can’t go to the grocery store now… »

“And if you’re going to have dinner with your family, someone comes to the table and asks you for a picture. You can’t have dinner with your family without it happening to you.”

“All the time, it’s about you. We are always the focus of attention. And our outfits always make you talk like ‘ Look at your outfits, why are you wearing this? Do you have to be like that?’ »

Lady Gaga revealed that she felt physical pain when strangers approached her to take pictures: “If I’m at the grocery store and someone comes very close to me, I put my phone right in front of me and just start taking pictures.”

“Just total panic, pain all over my body, I prepare because I have so little. It’s like I’m an object, I’m not a person.”

One thing is for sure, she is very grateful to Ariana Grande. She has supported her a lot in this difficult phase. And she’s always there for her!