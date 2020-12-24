ARIANA GRANDE: HOW DALTON GOMEZ HELPED MAKE THE ENGAGEMENT RING IS TOO ROMANTIC

You’ve already admired Ariana Grande’s beautiful engagement ring in the photos with which the star announced that she said yes to Dalton Gomez‘s marriage proposal and now the details on how it was made will make you melt even more!

The goldsmith Jack Solow, or the one who created the ring, explained that the betrothed of the singer took care of every detail because the jewel – composed of an oval-cut diamond and a pearl mounted on a gold band – was really perfect.

” Dalton was involved in every step through FaceTime and Zoom, as he’s on the West Coast and I’m in New York,” Solow told E! News. ” He was very, very specific about what he wanted, about a contemporary style. “.

” It was her idea to put the diamond on the bias and she told me she wanted to incorporate a pearl because it is a very special sentimental element for Ariana. She wanted to include it in the ring ” he continued, arguing (but not confirming) so the theory that the pearl is a gift from the artist‘s grandmother.

In 2014, shortly after the disappearance of her grandfather, Ariana Grande showed a ring with a pearl saying: ” Grandma had a ring made for me with the pearl from her grandfather’s tie pin . She said that he confided in her in a dream that he would be protected “.

Returning to the diamond, the goldsmith explained: ” The oval shape on the bias fits perfectly with the insertion of the pearl. Dalton makes sense for the design, for the aesthetics. All the elements and details are his contribution. He wanted that everything was perfect. He put a lot of attention to detail, a lot of attention to make it really special to Ariana. That was his goal. ”

The goal was fully achieved: ” I heard Dalton yesterday – concluded Jack Solow – He was grateful and enthusiastic and she is enthusiastic, as she should be. He did a fantastic job and it’s a beautiful ring “.