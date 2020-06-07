Ariana Grande: how she become so rich? – News Ariana Grande

The Forbes list of the highest-paid artists of the year 2020 comes to fall. Kanye West is one of the artists of the richest with more than 1.3 billion dollars! But another star draws its pin from the play. This is Ariana Grande arrives at the 17th spot with an estimated fortune of $ 72 million! She thus becomes the first singer of the richest in the classification. It surpasses so this year Taylor Swift, who moves to 25th place with an estimated fortune of 63.5 million dollars.

But where does the wealth of Ariana Grande, a young singer only 26 years old? Zoom in on all the success of the interpreter of “God is a Woman”.

Ariana Grande: American singer the best paid in 2020

That success for Ariana Grande. The singer just beat records thanks to his latest singles. She goes even in the Story! The American became the first artist in the history of the industry to have four of his songs of the top Billboard Hot 100. It has, indeed, exploded on its way with “Thank U, Next”, “7 Rings” or even “Stuck With U”, a duet with Justin Bieber. Latest and biggest success to date: “Rain on Me” in collaboration with superstar Lady Gaga.

At the end of the year 2019, Forbes unveiled a ranking of the best wages of our favorite stars. And Ariana Grande is among the singer’s best-paid of the last year. It would have affected nearly 48 million dollars with the sale of its securities.

Ariana Grande: carton full with his “Sweetener World Tour”

The singer managed to reach the top of the list of persons the richest in Forbes, thanks also to the revenue consequent of his tour, which was held from March to December 2019 in the world. The concerts of the star were majestic. Decor cosmic choreography those squared, Ariana has not skimped on the means to inspire his fans. A passage in the French capital, to the AccorHotels Arena, on the 27th of August last, the young woman has offered a spectacular show to its 20 000 spectators.

Not only are his concerts a big difference, but they are also for the superstar of real puffs of air: “I am thankful for the wave of love every day around me and for all those who come to see my gigs and give me their energy” had she commented on the social networks, last year.

Ariana Grande: more young star to Coachella in 20 years

No one has forgotten the service amazing Ariana Grande at the festival Coachella last year. Strong of its success, the singer was part of the youngest headliners of the festival. Announced as one of the revelations in the music of recent years, the artist was obviously very expected on the scene. A hashtag #Arichella has even been launched on social networks. Proof that today, the singer is still among the artists most “bankable” of his generation.

Ariana Grande: a businesswoman in other areas

The singer best known for her hits is also an entrepreneur. His trademark “Ariana Grande Official Store” is a significant undertaking that enables the young star to conquer new market shares. She has also shared her secrets of a businesswoman during a show in Salt Lake City. It has communicated its experience and its initiatives to carry out its business.

Finally, Ariana Grande has won the award of the “fragrance, the most popular of the year” for his latest fragrance, Cloud Eau de Parfum, released in 2019.