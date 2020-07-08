Ariana Grande: how to adopt your style of dress ? – News Ariana Grande

Hair dyed red… the tail of a horse

Ariana Grande came to be known as an actress in the series “Victorious” for the Disney Channel. His character wore the red dyed hair. The young star already as a teenager by a style, with skirts with ruffles, vintage dresses, and the color chains… At the end of the series, the young woman was able to recover its natural color. But his brown hair had suffered multiple spots over the years. Suddenly, Ariana Grande has adopted a new haircut, which has become his signature. It is, of course, her iconic high ponytail, with additions to hide your damaged hair. With this hairstyle is very original, the singer has found a style of heroin pop, half-female, half sexy. To be like him, it is necessary to have very long hair, and tie it in a ponytail at the top of the head, twisting a long strand of hair at its base.

The cat ears and the girly look

In the beginning of her singing career Ariana Grande has invented a style of clothing very personal. Influenced by the mode of asia and the world of the dolls pop tart, the young woman multiplies the shows and appearances in the mini-skirt schoolgirl. She prefers bold colors, and dare to pink. Your fetish becomes the cat’s ears, which she wears in the clothing or in the hair. This distinctive sign becomes a true signature, and its fans, it has ears of a cat in the head, or logo on t-shirts with the effigy of the star. Your gaze is over the years more and more sexy, as their popularity grows. The singer adopts the high brightness, the croops, boots, high heels and dresses, mini looking very sixties. His gaze becomes a part of his character, and she takes meticulous care of his image. Therefore, the star did not hesitate to sue for plagiarism of the brand Forever 21, which was inspired by his look for his new campaign.

The style overzise

Ariana Grande has tried to make some changes in the capillaries during these last years, sporting a quiff and the blonde hair silver, very chic. She has also appeared with the flowing hair, causing a strong stir in his community of fans, accustomed to his horse’s tail. As if to emphasize her next pin-up, the star is adorned with a line of eyeliner very thick for cat eyes. If the singer has not abandoned the influences girly and kawaii, it is today the adoption of a style of tendency, taking advantage of the large size. It has become popular sweaters, ultra-long and comfortable to wear with the thigh high boots. It is a combination of large jackets with low short and sexy. She likes the unusual shapes such as puffed sleeves. His evening wear, it is also distinguished by its style out of the ordinary, with long dresses inflated, or mini dresses non-structured forms. Ariana Grande continues to amaze with his style and looks very remarkable.