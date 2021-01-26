ARIANA GRANDE: HOW TO TRANSFORM THE (USUAL) PONYTAIL WITH TUFTS AND HAIR CLIPS

The snap small springs are back in fashion for some time, a trend that comes straight from the 90s, but no one wants to stop slip through his hair because of so much fun (and cheap). A truly irresistible nostalgic throwback look.

To interpret the trend once again, one of our favorite pop stars and trendsetters with a new fabulous selfie on Instagram, we are talking about Ariana Grande.

The singer of ” 34 + 35 ” combines two super hair trends of the moment: the clips, in fact, that stop the tufts left free by her beloved ponytail. The face-framing tufts are carried strictly on the front, on the sides of the face, to frame it in an adorable way.

We love it because it’s a hairstyle that takes just a few minutes and transforms the usual ponytail in such a cool and cute way.

In short, the hairstyle to copy in those days when you really don’t have time to wash your hair – because it happens even to the best 😉