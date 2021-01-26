CELEBRITIES

ARIANA GRANDE: HOW TO TRANSFORM THE (USUAL) PONYTAIL WITH TUFTS AND HAIR CLIPS

Posted on

The snap small springs are back in fashion for some time a trend that comes straight from the 90s, but no one wants to stop slip through his hair because of so much fun (and cheap). A truly irresistible nostalgic throwback look.

To interpret the trend once again, one of our favorite pop stars and trendsetters with a new fabulous selfie on Instagram, we are talking about Ariana Grande.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

The singer of ” 34 + 35 ” combines two super hair trends of the moment: the clips, in fact, that stop the tufts left free by her beloved ponytail. The face-framing tufts are carried strictly on the front, on the sides of the face, to frame it in an adorable way.

We love it because it’s a hairstyle that takes just a few minutes and transforms the usual ponytail in such a cool and cute way.

In short, the hairstyle to copy in those days when you really don’t have time to wash your hair – because it happens even to the best 😉

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Most Popular

192
CELEBRITIES

TOM HANKS IS BALD – AND YOU WILL HAVE A HARD TIME RECOGNIZING HIM!

160
CELEBRITIES

Khloe Kardashian received a big diamond ring from Tristan Thompson

125
CELEBRITIES

Jessie J was hospitalized with Meniere’s syndrome

117
CELEBRITIES

Billie Eilish loses 100,000 followers on instagram for photos published

114
CELEBRITIES

Baby Archie draws massive praise as he wishes people ‘Happy New Year’

113
CELEBRITIES

Queen Elizabeth II delivers an emotional New Year’s message

111
CELEBRITIES

Liam Payne believes “there’s a lot to come” for One Direction

109
CELEBRITIES

Tom Cruise invests in anti-Covid-19 set

96
CELEBRITIES

MILEY CYRUS WHO HAS A SOFT SPOT FOR HARRY STYLES IS ONE OF US

92
CELEBRITIES

EMMA ROBERTS BECAME A MOTHER: THE SON WAS BORN WITH GARRETT HEDLUND

To Top