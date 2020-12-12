ARIANA GRANDE IN TEARS: “THE SWEETENER WORLD TOUR SAVED MY LIFE”

Was released the official trailer for “excuse me, I love you”, a documentary that tells the behind the scenes of the Sweetener World Tour of Ariana Grande available on Netflix from December 21.

In the video, we see how much this tour has been for Ari at the same time a blessing but also a source of physical and mental stress. Within minutes, the tearful singer is seen saying “this show has definitely saved my life this year”.

The Sweetener World Tour was Ariana’s third world tour: it kicked off on March 18, 2019, from Albany, USA, and took the pop star to perform around the world for about 10 months, until the grand finale. held in Inglewood on 22 December 2019.

Ariana came from a very difficult period, in which she was still dealing with the traumas of the Manchester bombing of 22 May 2017 and the death of her ex-boyfriend MacMiller on 7 September 2018.

The one in support of “Sweetener”, Ariana Grande’s fourth studio album released on August 17, 2018, was her last tour. A forced stop due to the Covid-19 emergency still in progress.