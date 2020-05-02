Ariana Grande invited on the remix of “Good As Hell” by Lizzo

(Relaxnews) – The two musicians bring new life to the song which had first appeared on the album “Coconut Oil” from Lizzo, released in 2016.

Entangled in a case of plagiarism, Lizzo continues its path and offers its fans a new version of its hit “Good As Hell”, inviting Ariana Grande to give them voice. The two singers have announced the news via their various social networks.

Recently, Lizzo has shared on his twitter account a short video where the three actresses Gina Naomi Baez, Andrea Galeno and Mary Baron interpret “Truth Hurts” in the guise of the three witches from of the 1993 film “Hocus Pocus”. The song, in view of Halloween has been amended from time to time. Thus, “I’m 100% that *itch” becomes “I’m 100% that the witch”.

The last and third album from Lizzo, “Cuz I Love You”, was released in April 2019.

– Listen to “Good As Hell” Lizzo and Ariana Grande : youtu.be/G5xa-XAvErw