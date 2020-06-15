Ariana Grande is buying a luxury villa in Hollywood [Photos]

Accustomed to the east coast of the united States, Ariana Grande, changes our perspective. At 26 years of age, she pays a large sum to acquire a huge property in Hollywood…

Ariana Grande is offered in a beautiful villa in the hills of Hollywood Hills, in Los Angeles. A gigantic house of the interpreter 7 ringsit consists of 3 levels, 4 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms and has a stunning view. A small wonder of around 1 000 square metres of surface area, that wants to be ultra modern. Ariana Grande is not afraid of the paparazzi, when you see the impressive number of bay windows that adorn the rooms of the house. The latter has several balconies where the young woman will be able to nest. To take possession of the former Mac Miller has disbursed a total of $ 13.7 million.

A splendid villa

A colossal sum of one of the most expensive properties in the area. Parts excessive, a kitchen and a wine cellar where you can store your best bottles of wine, a swimming pool on a terrace of the house, a wellness center, here is what we have found in this magnificent property. Everything is great, evidenced by the gigantic size, both the rooms and the bathrooms.

A popular place for celebrities

We wonder if Ariana does not feel alone, as the living area is impressive, and even though it was presented at the end of the clip Stuck with U he was now in a relationship with a particular Dalton Gomez. And even for 2, the villa is quite yoke. Maybe she is going to invite its new neighbours, such as Leonardo DiCaprio or Keanu Reeves, who lives a few metres from his home. The singer is therefore installed for the 1st time on the west coast of the united States and be closer to her boyfriend, who for Los Angeles, as a luxury real estate agent. The young artist, who never ceases to push his public support for the movement Black Lives Matter in their networks, and the call to go vote, also has an apartment in Manhattan, purchased in 2018 to more than 16 million, where it has a cinema room, a private terrace and an indoor pool.