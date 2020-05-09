Ariana Grande is surrounded by Nicki Minaj, and Normani for the original soundtrack of “Charlie’s Angels” – News Ariana Grande

After having revealed “Don’t Call Me Angel” in collaboration with Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey for the original music for the remake of “Charlie’s Angels” of Elizabeth Banks, the movie theaters in December this year, Ariana Grande has announced the titles of the other songs included in the film.

This Friday, October 11th, the interpreter of “Thank U, Next”, therefore, has shared the soundtrack with a multitude of collaborations. Ariana Grande is surrounded by Normani and Nicki Minaj for “Bad To You” but also Chaka Khan for the title “Nobody”.

Very proud of this musical project, the famous singer has entrusted his happiness to have been at the helm of this original tape: “Excited and honored to have so many women phenomenal and ‘bad ass’ involved in this project incredibly special, she wrote on her account Instagram. These songs are so good for this film. It is a unique experience and exciting for me, I’m so excited to see it and scream every time I hear the voices of all my friends.”