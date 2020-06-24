Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and Rihanna to sign an open letter to the reform of the police

A open letter dated June 23, was drafted in the destination of Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the house of representatives of the States – The united states then that the democratic Party, and Kevin McCarthy, who is the Leader of the republican Party . He is asked to vote “yes” to the reform proposal, “the Justice in the Police Act of 2020” presented on the 8th of June by the Democrats .

This letter, of course, echoes of the movement Black Lives Matter that has grown considerably since the death of George Floyd, a month ago, caused by a police officer during his arrest. “In the communities of the music and entertainment we believe that Black lives matter and have been criticized for a long time for the injustices endured by generations of Black citizens“it is – writes . The letter also says that the forces of law and order, which represent the law, “are not the – above the law .“ The artists, actors and other signatories of the open letter argue that this reform, “the Justice in the Police Act of 2020” “establish a culture of responsibility, fairness and respect worthy of the badge ( the police )“ .

Since the death of George Floyd, well even before, we have seen a strong mobilization of the artists defend the Black movement of the Life of Matter, in protest against the racism in society and the violence of the police . We find then, among the hundreds of signatories of the open letter to Rihanna, Justin Bieber, and his wife Hailey Bieber, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’connell, or Mariah Carey . The actors are also mobilized by this cause, such as Robert De Niro, Zooey Deschanel and Lucy Hale . Of course, many rappers have joined the movement, for example, Future, Migos, Meek Mill, Post Malone, ASAP Ferg and many more .

It should be noted that large groups and companies have decided to sign this letter too . They include the Sony Music Group, Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group or even Spotify .