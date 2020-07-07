Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Beyoncé… Top 5-star hotel for the rich on Instagram – News Ariana Grande

The routine of the biggest celebrities is well known by all thanks to the social networks. Have an account on Instagram is now a need for the stars. They can share their news in peace, but also to discuss with their subscribers. But that’s not all! Post a picture on Instagram can pay big dividends! Zoom in on the artists who are the best paid on the Internet through its role as a factor of influence.

1. Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande is part of the stars the highest paid on Instagram for his posts sponsored. She would have been able to acquire almost 853.000 $ is 754.300€ per publication, these past few months, thanks to your photos and captions shared with their fans. It must be said that the singer can count on the support of his many fans. She reached over 193 million subscribers in Instagram.