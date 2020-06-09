Ariana Grande, Kanye West, Billie Eilish… Here are the singers the best paid in the world in 2020

So that we suggested you to take a look at our recap music of the week with Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande that score, Hatik and Sam’s club have unveiled the soundtrack of the series is Validated, etc.. We will now be interested in the portfolios of our favorite artists. The magazine Forbes as you all know, has unveiled the list of the singers and singers of the best-paid(e)s de 2020. You will see there are a lot of surprise in this ranking ! Kanye West, Ariana Grande, Drake, according to you, who won first place this year ? We’ll meet you just below to find out !

15. Drake

Mr. Drizzy is at the fifteenth place in the ranking with $ 49 million. We bet you that this figure will continue to increase and since after the release of his mixtape : “Dark lane demo tapes,” the rapper is currently working on his next album !

14. BTS

You have necessarily already heard of the group of K-Pop. We love or that we love, one thing is for sure is that they SCORE. The proof, they have raised the sum of $ 50 million during these past few months.

13. Billie Eilish

The phenomenon Billie Eilish confirms its popularity by reaching the 13th place in the ranking of the highest paid artists of the year 2020. At only 18 years old, she earned $ 53 million this year.

12. Jay-Z

Just in front of the young Billie Eilish we find the legend of american rap : Jay-Z. The rapper has hit $ 53.5 million during the last 12 months.

11. Shawn Mendes

The canadian singer finds himself in eleventh place with 54.5 million. In melty we are not surprised to find the ranking where it is seen that the clip from the tube Señorita with Camilla Cabello exceeded one billion views on Youtube and, months a year !

10. Marshmello

Electronic music has established itself over the years and this is not the DJ Marshmello, who will tell us the opposite. In fact, it has hit $ 56 million this year !

9. Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones have garnered $ 59 million this year ! There is no doubt they are still present in the world of music. Besides their world tour, which could be the last has been postponed to next year due to the coronavirus. So if you’re a fan, this is the time or never !

8. Post Malone

The rapper Post Malone is ranked in eighth position with $ 60 million and it is thanks to his album “Hollywood”s Bleeding” which contains the hits : Circles, Goodbyes or Sunflower the soundtrack of the film : Spider-Man : New Generation.

7. Taylor Swift

The american singer has collected not less of $ 63.5 million during this year. At the same time, his album “Lover” out there less than a year, part of the projects sold in the last 12 months.

6. Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran is in the sixth position with $ 64 million earned thanks to his tour Divide Ride” which became the tour the most lucrative of all time ! But also thanks to his album “No. 6 Collaborations project” .

5. The Chainsmokers

The duo of DJ has raised $ 68 million thanks in part to their u.s. tour. They have also stung the place of DJ the best paid to Calvin Harris this year.

4. Jonas Brothers

The Jonas Brothers have made a return more than successful!! They have garnered $ 68.5 million during the last 12 months.

3. Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande has hit 72 million in a year. Which earned him the third place in the standings thanks to his must-have album : “Thank U, next” released on February 8, 2019, as well as his world tour “Sweetner”.

2. Elton John

The british singer is second in the ranking for the second time, with 81 million dollars at the counter ! Knowing her farewell tour which took place in 2019, has allowed him to collect $ 212 million, we are not surprised to find it on the podium personalities of the song the best-paid of 2020.

1. Kanye West

Kanye West is the artist best paid in the world this year. All in all, he collected $ 170 million over the last 12 months. And he can say thank you to Adidas for his brand Yeezy since it is this which has the most reported.