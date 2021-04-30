Ariana Grande: Kelly Clarkson happy to arrive on The Voice!

Kelly Clarkson let out her joy following the arrival of singer Ariana Grande on The Voice!

Here’s a happy coach! On social media, Kelly Clarkson sent a tender message to Ariana Grande, who becomes the new judge of the musical show The Voice.

KELLY CLARKSON WELCOMES ARIANA GRANDE’S ARRIVAL IN THE VOICE

The next season of The Voice is coming… rich in new features! After the recent announcement of Nick Jonas’ departure, singer Ariana Grande announced via social media that she was joining the jury bench.

An exceptional arrival, which has therefore caused a lot of ink on social networks. It must be said that many of the artist’s fans were waiting for his arrival in the number 1 musical show in the United States.

And so they are not the only ones to let out their joy. Kelly Clarkson, who will be the save Your Tearsperformer’s colleague, also said she was looking forward to working with the singer.

It was on her show The Kelly Clarkson Show that the singer revisited the arrival of Ariana Grande on The Voice. And she did not hide her joy.

On her radio show, the 39-year-old singer asked one of her listeners to sing a Stevie Wonder song. Kelly Clarkson then encouraged her to push the door of The Voice.

But she was adamant. If he went through with the process, he would not be able to choose the Position interpreter as a coach. “If you choose Ariana, I’ll kick your ass,” she told him. Ariana Grande should be wary…

KELLY CLARKSON IS A FAN OF ARIANA GRANDE

Kelly Clarkson added that Ariana Grande was her “greatest rival of the next one.” “She was singing, and I was like, ‘We’re all going to lose.’ I love it. I’m so excited that she’s in the game.”

The singer, who won the very first season of the American Idol tv show, has a strong rival to her right. Will the two young women be friends or rather enemies?

“A little healthy competition. It can’t hurt you,” one user wrote, following the 39-year-old singer’s comments. And she’s not wrong.

“Look at things on the bright side. Ariana will bring back a new audience and new talent,” wrote another user under the video. Last March, Kelly Clarkson welcomed her new colleague, Ariana Grande via Instagram.

“Next season, we bring back a very powerful feminine energy! Welcome to the Ariana Grande family,” the singer wrote on Twitter. A message widely picked up on the web.

And she wasn’t the only one, as Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Nick Jonas had welcomed Ariana Grande with great fanfare. At this time, no date has been announced for the broadcast of season 21 of The Voice.